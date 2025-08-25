Cancer: Pay attention to your health today, or things may worsen. An old friend might share valuable business advice that could boost your profits if you follow it. Guests may visit, making your evening pleasant and lively. Your love life will be filled with charm and excitement, adding a special touch to the day. All your hard work at the workplace is set to bring rewards. Travel plans may bring both joy and valuable learning experiences. Your spouse’s innocent gestures will brighten your day and make it truly delightful. Remedy: Eat while facing east to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.