Cancer: Recovery from a long-standing illness is likely today, bringing you a sense of relief and renewal. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it may bring you unexpected benefits. The evening promises joyful moments with friends, filled with laughter and good vibes. Your beloved is likely to be in a deeply romantic mood, adding a special touch to your day. Be mindful of overspending if you head out shopping. A delightful surprise may await you, enhancing the warmth of your marital bond. After a long time, you might finally get the rest you’ve been needing, leaving you refreshed and recharged. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to invite happiness, harmony, and contentment into your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.