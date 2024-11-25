

Cancer: Meditation will help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated today. You might realize the importance of controlling extravagant spending, as money serves its purpose only when managed wisely. This is an ideal day to draw attention effortlessly. Romance will fill your thoughts as you spend quality time with your partner. At work, you may accomplish something outstanding. Be mindful of your words when dealing with influential people. With a little effort, this day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Accept rice as a donation from your mother or an elderly woman, wrap it in a white cloth, and keep it at home to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.