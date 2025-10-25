Cancer

Bursting with energy, your productivity will soar and you will accomplish tasks quickly. A new financial agreement can bring in fresh funds. Seek elders’ advice before making any significant home changes. Relational misunderstandings are possible. Values in family relationships become apparent. Your partner may deliver some hard truths. Avoid oversleeping to stay energized throughout the day. Remedy: Place fresh flowers, money plants, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest at home for harmony.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.