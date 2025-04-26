Cancer: Your dearest dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check — too much exhilaration could lead to unexpected issues. Stay mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and avoid overspending on entertainment. Some people around you may make big promises but fail to deliver; it's best to move past empty words and focus on those who truly support you. Your beloved will seek deeper commitment today. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to indulge in your favorite activities, bringing you much-needed joy. A beautiful transformation awaits in your intimate married life, making today especially memorable. Those working in the media field are likely to have a particularly good day. Remedy: To enhance financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.