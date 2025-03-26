Cancer: Fear may hinder your aspirations and ambitions today, so seeking the right guidance will be crucial. Investing in religious activities could bring you mental peace and stability. Make an effort to spend quality time with children, even if it requires extra effort. Travel may strengthen your romantic bond. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor toward everyone you encounter—only a select few will truly understand the secret behind your allure. You and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful memory together today. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.