Cancer: The day promises sheer joy and enjoyment, especially for those stepping out for fun. However, individuals with outstanding loans may face difficulties in repayment. Spending time with relatives will work in your favor, and you’ll get to witness a delightful new side of your partner. Learning how to make the best use of your free time is important, or you may risk falling behind. A pleasant surprise in the morning could set the tone for an amazing day. Remember, while others may advise, the real solutions to your problems must come from you. Remedy: For stronger financial gains, give up alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Avoid violent behavior, harsh criticism, and dishonest practices.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.