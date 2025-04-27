Cancer: Your health remains strong today, giving you a solid foundation to take on new goals. If you aim to build financial security for the future, it's wise to start saving from today itself. Friends and relatives may drop by, making for a joyful and lively evening. Love fills your day with happiness, though an old issue might spark a minor disagreement with your beloved later at night. Exciting overseas news or business opportunities may come your way, offering promising prospects. You'll tap into your hidden talents to make the most out of the day. Overall, happiness and harmony shine brightly in your married life. Remedy: For a stable financial future, offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and distribute them to the less fortunate.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 pm to 11.30 pm.