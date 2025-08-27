Cancer: Today is a favourable day to pursue religious or spiritual activities. Avoid alcohol or intoxicants, as they may cause you to lose valuable items. An award function for your child will bring you pride and happiness, as they live up to your expectations and make your dreams come true. You may also be enchanted by the beauty of nature around you. At work, your approach and the quality of your output are set to improve. Homemakers can relax after completing household chores—perhaps by watching a movie or spending time on their phones. In your personal life, a heartfelt and soulful conversation with your spouse will make the day especially meaningful. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.