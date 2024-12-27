Cancer: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid high-calorie foods to maintain your health. While your financial situation shows signs of improvement, ongoing expenses might delay the execution of your plans. Friends and your spouse will bring joy and comfort to an otherwise slow day. Take a moment to check your partner's recent social media posts—you might discover a delightful surprise. Spending the day in quiet solitude with a good book could be your idea of perfect relaxation. Your partner may sweep you away into a world filled with love and passion today. Watching a film or series might ignite a desire to escape to the serene beauty of the hills. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa can enhance your overall well-being and bring positive health outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.