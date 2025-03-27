Cancer: You may find relief from a prolonged illness. Avoid making any investments today. Your sharp wit will uplift the mood of those around you. Romantic memories will keep you occupied throughout the day. If you believe you can handle important tasks alone, think again—seeking support will be beneficial. It’s a day for thoughtful and cautious decisions, where logic should take precedence over emotions. By the end of the day, you’ll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.