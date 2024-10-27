Cancer: Some unavoidable situations may cause discomfort, but try to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. Politely decline anyone seeking business credit from you. Take some time to relax with your family. A harsh tone towards your loved one could create tension in the relationship. Avoid joint ventures today, as partners may try to take advantage. Work on staying focused, as distractions often sidetrack you. You may even face this challenge today. A serious argument with your spouse could also arise. Remedy: For good health, consider engraving the Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wearing it.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.