Cancer: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual growth. The mind is the gateway to life—everything, whether good or bad, comes through it. A clear mind helps solve life’s challenges and provides the necessary insight. Today is a great day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. You will find comfort, relief, and love in the company of your spouse. Romance and socializing will occupy your thoughts, even though there are tasks pending. After a busy few days, you will finally have some time for yourself. Marriage will feel especially wonderful today, and you may spend a significant portion of your day watching TV. Tip: Donate raw coal, black sesame seeds, and black or blue woollen clothes to a poor person to maintain discipline in your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.