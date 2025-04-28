Cancer: Practising yoga and meditation today will help you stay physically fit and mentally strong. You’ll also succeed in saving money as planned. Work pressure will be light, allowing you to spend quality time with your family. Your partner may ask for a commitment today, so be careful not to make promises you can’t keep. New ideas will be fruitful and bring good results. In the evening, you might feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Later, you and your spouse could relive your youthful days, sharing innocent fun and sweet memories together. Remedy: Keep your home clean and clutter-free to enjoy a happy and content family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.