Cancer: Your friends will be supportive and will keep your spirits high. Investments related to your home will bring good returns. Attending an award function for your child will be a source of great happiness, as you'll witness your dreams coming true as they live up to your expectations. Your devoted and unconditional love has a special, creative power. Support from your seniors and colleagues at work will boost your morale. Today, you’ll find yourself in the spotlight when the help you provided to someone else is recognized or rewarded. You and your spouse might receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain significant health benefits.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM