Cancer: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. If you’re studying or working away from home, be mindful of those who may waste your time and money. Treat guests kindly; being rude could hurt your family’s feelings and strain relationships. Avoid giving in to emotional demands from your partner. Today is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Use this day to take some personal time and reflect on areas for self-improvement, which can lead to positive changes in your personality. If your spouse seems moody, it’s best to stay quiet to keep the day peaceful. Remedy: To increase family happiness, consider hanging cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.