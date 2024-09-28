Cancer: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to enhance your physical health and build mental resilience. If you run a small business, seek advice from trusted individuals today—it could lead to financial gains. Make your family’s needs a priority and take time to share in their joys and sorrows, showing them that you care. Love will surround you like the scent of roses today, so embrace the bliss of romance. If you live away from home, you may choose to unwind in a peaceful park or quiet spot after completing your tasks. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, bringing you happiness. It’s a day when time feels slow, allowing you to relax and enjoy a much-needed break in bed, leaving you refreshed. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have some crystal sugar (Mishri) with water to sweeten your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.