Cancer: Your charm will draw attention today. Businesspeople should be cautious of family members who frequently seek financial help but fail to repay it. Emotional changes at home may touch your heart, but you'll be able to express your feelings effectively to those who matter. The thought of meeting an old friend may fill you with excitement. Some colleagues may silently disapprove of how you handle key matters—if outcomes fall short of expectations, consider revising your approach. While you often prioritize family needs, today you'll finally find time for yourself and explore a new hobby. You may fall in love with your spouse all over again today. Remedy: Seek blessings from your father or father-like figures every morning for a peaceful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.