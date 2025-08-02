Cancer: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking on smooth or slippery floors. Also, avoid standing near anyone who is smoking, as secondhand smoke can harm the unborn child. Today is ideal for making purchases that are likely to appreciate in value over time. You may find yourself effortlessly attracting positive attention from others without even trying. On the personal front, things remain calm and well-managed. Though you might plan to reorganize your home and clear the clutter, your busy schedule may not allow much time for it. Married life will feel peaceful and comforting today, countering common assumptions about conflict or tension. At work, your ability to complete tasks efficiently will impress your colleagues and may even earn you praise. Remedy: Feed wheat flour balls to fish to bring peace and positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.