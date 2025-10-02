Cancer: Avoid long journeys today, as your health may not support extensive travel. Financially, your savings will prove useful in the future and help you overcome major challenges. Your wit and cheerful nature will uplift the mood around you, spreading positivity and warmth. Be mindful of others demanding too much of your time. Before committing, ensure it doesn’t affect your work or allow anyone to take undue advantage of your generosity. The day may begin on a tiring note, but as it progresses, you’ll see favorable results. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, perhaps to reconnect with someone close. On the personal front, your spouse will admire and appreciate you, rekindling affection in your relationship. Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of 9 to attain good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.