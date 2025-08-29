Cancer: Your health will remain stable despite a busy routine. With the support of a close relative, you may perform well in business today, bringing financial gains. Share your happiness with your parents, as doing so will help ease their feelings of loneliness or sadness. After all, life becomes meaningful when we make it easier for each other. By spreading joy and forgiving past mistakes, you will add true value to your life. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. However, interference from outsiders could create some tension in your married life. Today is also a good time to open up and share your deep feelings or worries with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Wear red clothes frequently to stay energetic and active.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.