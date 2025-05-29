Cancer: Try to leave work early today and take some time for relaxation or fun. If you have extra money, consider saving or investing it wisely for future returns. Along with focusing on your personal life, take part in some charitable activities—they will bring you peace of mind. However, make sure your personal relationships don’t get neglected in the process. Balance is important. Be polite and thoughtful in your interactions with your partner today. Your colleagues may invite you to a small get-together after work, which could be a nice change of pace. At home, you may come across an old item that brings back memories and spend time cleaning or restoring it, which will make you feel happy. Be cautious, though—your neighbours might share details of your married life in a negative light among others, which could be upsetting. Remedy: For a blissful love life, try to wear white-coloured clothes when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.