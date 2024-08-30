Cancer: Prioritize your health over social life. Avoid the temptation to live only for the moment and resist overspending on entertainment. A stronger understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Keep your love as fresh and cherished as a precious treasure. To make the most of your free time, consider spending it alone doing something you truly enjoy; this can bring positive changes to your life. Today, your spouse might rekindle the romance of your early days together. Your beloved may even surprise you with a special dish at home, melting away your fatigue. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Time: 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM