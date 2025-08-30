Cancer: Channel your energy towards helping someone in need—it gives true purpose to life and makes this perishable body meaningful. Financial worries may ease as your parents come forward with their support. Your charm and personality will draw new friends into your circle. However, you might face challenges in making your partner understand your perspective. Avoid rushing into decisions that could lead to regret later. If married life feels monotonous, look for ways to add joy and excitement. Today, you’ll also come to realize that true friends remain by your side no matter what. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony, exchange gifts of silver or diamond jewelry with your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.