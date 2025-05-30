Cancer: Don’t pressure others to do things your way. Try to understand their needs and interests—it will bring you greater happiness. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, now is the time to start saving. A friend’s problems might leave you feeling upset and concerned. Unwanted interference from others could create misunderstandings today. Doing some volunteer work will not only help others but also make you feel better about yourself. However, your spouse may raise concerns about something they heard from neighbours. The day might feel slow, and you may find yourself staying in bed longer than usual. But that could actually be good for you, offering some much-needed rest and refreshment. Remedy: Donate 1.25 kg of barley to a cowshed (goshala) to bring happiness and peace to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.