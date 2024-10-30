Cancer: Your health remains excellent. Focus on controlling expenses today and stick to essential purchases only. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. You may receive a compliment that lifts your spirits. If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry; everything will go smoothly, and any issues can be easily managed upon your return. Today, an unexpected visit from a relative may require you to spend time attending to their needs. However, be mindful that outside interference could create tension in your marriage. Remedy: For financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.