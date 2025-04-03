Cancer: Your mind may feel unsettled due to recent events, but practicing meditation and yoga can bring both spiritual and physical benefits. Financially, you may see improvements through speculation or unexpected gains. It's a great day to plan for your children's future. Love may transport you into a dreamy world, and a romantic outing could be on the cards. A colleague with whom you previously had differences may engage in a positive conversation with you today. Despite a busy lifestyle, you'll find ample time for yourself, making it a refreshing day. Life is full of surprises, and today, your partner may amaze you with their wonderful side. Remedy: Seek blessings from your elder brothers by touching their feet for a prosperous business life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.