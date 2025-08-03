Cancer: You may feel a bit low both mentally and physically today. Taking some rest and eating nutritious food can help restore your energy. If you haven’t received your salary yet, money concerns might trouble you, and you may consider borrowing from a friend. Family responsibilities could increase, adding to your stress. Try to spend some quality time with your partner—it will help strengthen your bond and bring better understanding. Stay alert at work, as someone may try to take credit for your efforts. You often feel overwhelmed when surrounded by too many people and prefer some quiet time. Luckily, today you'll find enough time to be with yourself and recharge. However, minor family issues could create tension in your married life—handle them with care. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can support a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.