Cancer: A misunderstanding with a friend may lead to an unpleasant situation, so take a balanced approach before making any judgments. Today, consider seeking financial advice from your elders and applying their wisdom to your daily life. Visiting a relative who is unwell would be a thoughtful gesture. Nostalgic memories may keep you occupied. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if situations aren’t handled diplomatically. If you go shopping, you might find a beautiful dress material for yourself. Love is in the air, making it a perfect day to enjoy romantic moments with your partner. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicoloured cloth and keep it with you for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.