Cancer: Your charm will be especially noticeable today, like a pleasant fragrance. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for long-term benefits. A new relationship could begin and promises to be both lasting and rewarding. Plant a sapling to bring positivity to your day. Work will go smoothly, with things aligning in your favour. Take time to surprise your spouse by setting aside your tasks and spending quality time together. However, if your schedule keeps you too busy, your spouse may feel overlooked and could express their feelings in the evening. Remedy: For enhanced mutual trust and understanding, place a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer space and offer daily worship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.