Cancer: Start practicing meditation and yoga for both physical fitness and mental strength. If you've been working towards getting a loan for a long time, today could be your lucky day. Be careful not to overlook your partner’s opinions, as this could lead to frustration. A marriage proposal might be on the way, turning your love life into a lifelong commitment. Your partners will be excited about your new projects and plans. You might leave work early for some reason, which gives you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. Today, you'll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family life, donate a bronze Diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.