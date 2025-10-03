Cancer: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Businessmen stepping out for work should be cautious and keep their money safely, as chances of theft are high. It’s a good time to assist children with their studies or homework. In matters of love, you and your partner will remain sensitive to family sentiments. A long journey may be on the cards—though tiring, it will bring fruitful results. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness. In your leisure time, you’ll find joy in simply gazing at the open sky while relaxing on your rooftop. Remedy: Pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree to boost financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.