Cancer: You’ll have plenty of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. A friend may ask for a large amount of money — think carefully before helping, as it could strain your finances. Your family may need your immediate attention, so don’t ignore your responsibilities, or it could lead to problems. Love will feel intense and emotional today, and you’ll truly enjoy the feeling of being in love. You might watch a movie during your free time, but it may feel like a waste as it won’t meet your expectations. On the positive side, physical intimacy with your spouse will be deeply satisfying. Avoid putting off today’s tasks, or you may face negative consequences. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider donating or using items like perfumes, incense sticks, camphor, and other fragrant products.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.