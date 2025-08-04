Cancer: Adopt a generous and positive outlook on life. Complaining about your current situation won’t help—it's a negative mindset that dims life’s joy and steals your peace. Avoid long-term investments for now, and instead, spend some enjoyable time with a close friend. You’ll find comfort, love, and emotional support in your spouse’s presence. Your bond feels deeper than just physical—you’re emotionally in sync. Gaining new knowledge today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. A relative might drop in unexpectedly, requiring your time and attention. You may feel deeply disappointed by your partner today, which could even make you question your relationship. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, prepare multi-grain rotis and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.