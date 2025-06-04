Cancer: Adopt a more generous and positive outlook toward life. Complaining about your current circumstances won’t help—it's a mindset of scarcity that dims the joy of living and weakens your hopes for a fulfilling life. If you're a student aiming to study abroad, financial challenges at home may weigh you down today. You might find yourself embracing a new style, making new friends, and experiencing fresh changes. However, minor misunderstandings could create tension in your romantic relationship. Your eagerness to learn and explore new things will stand out today. To make the most of your free time, distance yourself from distractions and focus on what truly brings you joy—this will lead to positive changes. A disagreement with your spouse may arise over a major expense, so be mindful in financial matters. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, include saffron in your meals in moderation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.