Cancer: Your health remains in good condition. Those who have been spending without much thought may realize the value of money today, as an urgent need might arise. Concerns may arise over the health of a female family member. Romance might face challenges today. Writers and media professionals can look forward to significant recognition. Although you’ll want to spend time with your partner, pressing tasks may interfere. Be mindful of your stress, as it could lead to unnecessary conflict with your spouse. Remedy: Chanting Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times in the morning can bring peace and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.