Cancer: A cheerful, laughter-filled day awaits you, with most things unfolding just the way you wish. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring good returns. You may also get a chance to attend a social gathering where you’ll meet influential and inspiring people. Be gentle in handling personal relationships today, as emotions may be particularly delicate. Spending some quiet time alone, perhaps reading a good book, could bring you peace and contentment. However, be cautious of outside interference that could strain your bond with your spouse. At work, your enthusiasm and unique style are likely to leave a lasting impression on your colleagues. Remedy: To attract success in love, offer a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.