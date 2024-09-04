Cancer: Prioritize your health over social activities. Avoid overspending in an attempt to impress others. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and calls for celebration. Express your love by placing flowers at your window. Things seem to be going well at work, and your efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Today could turn out to be one of the best evenings of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achutha, Keshav, Vishnu, Hari, Sathyam, Janaardhan, Hamsa, Narayan—for greater prosperity in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 p.m.