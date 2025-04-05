Cancer: Your health is likely to flourish as you share joyful moments with others. However, don’t take it for granted—neglecting your well-being now could lead to issues later. The money you've been saving for a while may come in handy today, though increased spending could dampen your spirits a bit. A visit to a sacred place or meeting a spiritual figure may bring you peace and emotional clarity. Luck is on your side today—put in that extra effort, and you'll likely see positive results. In the midst of meeting family obligations, you often overlook your own needs. Today brings a chance to pause, unwind, and perhaps explore a new hobby or interest. If you’ve been yearning for affection from your spouse, you’ll find your heart full today. There’s also a chance of reconnecting with an old friend and reliving cherished memories from the past. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja room or family altar, and offer daily prayers to support good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.