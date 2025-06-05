Cancer: Avoid self-medication today, as it may lead to dependency and health risks. Investing in antiques and jewellery is likely to bring financial gains and prosperity. Pay close attention to the needs of your family—being emotionally present in their happiness and struggles will show how much you care. Love will dominate your thoughts today, filling your heart and mind. At work, your past efforts may finally receive recognition, possibly leading to a promotion. Businesspeople may benefit from valuable advice from seasoned professionals, which could help in expanding their ventures. You’ll find yourself in the limelight today, appreciated for the help you extended to someone in need. Expect to feel deeply loved and cherished by your spouse, adding warmth to your day. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa regularly will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.