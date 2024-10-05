Cancer: Your confidence will soar today, paving the way for personal progress. Some businesspeople may see financial gains with the help of a close friend, helping to ease many challenges. However, tensions may rise at home if you've been neglecting household responsibilities. In your love life, expect your relationship to reach new heights—starting your day with your partner’s smile and ending it with dreams of one another. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will make this another productive day. Unfortunately, you may experience stress in your marriage, with disagreements lasting longer than expected. On a positive note, helping a friend today will lift your spirits. Remedy: Bring joy to your family by serving and offering sesame-based treats to individuals with physical challenges.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.