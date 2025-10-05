Cancer: You’ll be full of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign clients should be cautious, as financial losses are possible—think twice before making any major decision. Household responsibilities could feel exhausting and mentally draining. Be careful in matters of love, as your partner may not be entirely truthful. Businesspeople might have to undertake an unwanted work trip, adding to their stress. At work, avoid getting involved in gossip or office politics. Though the day may begin on a tiring note, things will gradually improve, bringing positive results by evening. You’ll find some personal time later in the day, which you may use to reconnect with someone close. Married life, however, might feel a bit suffocating today, and some space may be needed. Remedy: Share food with the poor and needy to attract positivity and peace.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.