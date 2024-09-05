Cancer: Work pressure may cause some stress and tension today. If you’ve made investments in the past, you're likely to see returns from them today. Your carefree attitude might worry your parents, so it's important to gain their trust before starting any new project. You may experience the joys of love today. Admitting a mistake at work will work in your favor, but it's crucial to reflect on how you can improve. Apologize to anyone you’ve hurt—everyone makes mistakes, but only fools repeat them. Despite your efforts to make time for yourself today, you may find it difficult. Your spouse is truly your angel—if you have any doubts, just observe and you'll see it for yourself today. Remedy: Prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice for great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.