Cancer: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. However, stay alert as there are chances of theft involving your movable property. Family disputes over money may arise, so it’s better to encourage clarity and transparency in financial matters. In love, your emotions may grow slowly but steadily. Avoid company that could damage your reputation. A relative may surprise you, though it could disrupt your schedule. Ending the day with a candlelight dinner with someone special will help you unwind and recharge after the week’s stress. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.