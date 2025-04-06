Cancer: Today will be a relaxing day for you. Consider treating yourself to an oil massage to ease any muscle tension. If you have extra money, think about investing it in property — it could be a smart move. It’s a lucky day for giving and receiving gifts with loved ones. You might get an exciting phone call from your partner that lifts your spirits. Businessmen can expect a productive day. An unplanned business trip could bring positive outcomes. While taking a walk in the park, you may bump into someone from your past with whom you had some disagreements. Your spouse is likely to surprise you with something thoughtful and special today. Remedy: Keep a piece of yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow is known to boost mood and supports both mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.