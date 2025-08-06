Cancer: You may face a few setbacks today, but don’t let them discourage you. Instead, treat them as stepping stones and put in extra effort to achieve your goals. A relative might come forward to support you during a difficult time. If a family member falls ill, it could lead to some financial strain. However, their health should be your priority right now, not money. Focus on taking up projects that can bring prosperity to your entire family. Love will feel refreshing today—like spring filled with flowers, sunshine, and butterflies. Expect a romantic mood to lift your spirits. It’s a favorable day for people in retail and wholesale businesses. Someone close to you may want to spend quality time together, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to meet their expectations. This could leave both of you disappointed. Tensions with your spouse may rise, and the disagreements could last longer than expected. Remedy: Donate a flag or banner at a religious place to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.