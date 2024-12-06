Cancer: Today is all about pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Put your creative ideas to work to earn some extra income. However, domestic matters will require your immediate attention. Be cautious in your romantic relationships, as outside interference could cause tension with your partner. This evening, you might spend time with an office colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel the time wasn’t well-spent. In your married life, both you and your spouse might feel the need for personal space. On the brighter side, traders and businesspeople of your zodiac sign can look forward to achieving significant profits today. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your weight to a goshala (cowshed) to bring harmony and peace to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.