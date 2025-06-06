

Cancer: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you. Remember, during tough times, your savings can be your biggest strength, so avoid unnecessary expenses and start saving now. You may hear from relatives who live far away. To keep your love life strong, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your belongings. There might be some stress at home if your domestic help doesn't turn up, which could lead to tension with your spouse. Though you’ll mostly stay at home today, family-related issues may still worry you. Remedy: For better financial well-being, eat curd served in a silver bowl.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.