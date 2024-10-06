Cancer: Today, you'll feel a boost in confidence and energy. You might need to spend some money on your partner's health, but don't worry—your long-term savings will cover the expenses. Unexpected good news will brighten your mood, and sharing it with your family will uplift them too. Love is in the air today, so take a moment to enjoy the happiness it brings. At work, it's important to focus on improving your approach to avoid any negative impressions with your boss. You may leave the office early for personal reasons, giving you a chance to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. However, be cautious—some people might try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid taking advice from outsiders in such matters. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women for quick and steady progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm.