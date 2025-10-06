Cancer: Don’t lose your calm when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt adds flavour to food, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate the true value of joy. Attend a social event to uplift your mood. New sources of income may emerge through your contacts. Spend quality time with your children — their presence will bring you immense happiness and peace of mind. Even if you face disappointment in love, don’t let it dishearten you. Today, you’ll realize that your family’s support plays a major role in your success at work. Avoid gossip and rumours, as they may create unnecessary trouble. Be cautious — neighbours might share details of your married life in a misleading way among friends or relatives. Remedy: To strengthen and refresh your love life, feed food to black-and-white cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.